Dean Mamas pas content du Donald – qui a le pouvoir mais ne s’en sert pas… C’est tellement mieux de se plaindre des autres !

Fat  Boy  Trump  blew  his  Congress,  but  he  does  not  need  them.
Fat  Boy  should  order  the  Army  to  build  the  Wall  ASAP.
Fat  Boy  should  hurry  up  with  his  executive  order  on  Anchor  Babies,  and  pull  all  their  social  security  numbers,  and  deport  them  with  their  parents.
But  Trump  has  NO  GUTS  to  do  it.
 
All  he  wants  to  do,  is  to  prance  around  his  fat  ass  and  cut  his  taxes.
Trump  blew  it  all,  for  money.
Trump  should  have  changed  the  immigration  laws  in  his  first  year,  when  he  had  the  momentum,  like  Bannon  told  him  to  do.
Instead,  Trump  was  more  interested  in  getting  rid  of  his  estate  tax,  and  he  LOST.
Greedy  Trump  blew  it  all,  for  MONEY.
MONEY  is  more  important  to  Trump  than  Country.
Greedy  Trump  LOST  and  sold  his  Country.
          FAT  BOY  LOST.
