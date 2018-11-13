Children First ? Vraiment ? Quand l’UNICEF fait la fête et célèbre les dieux de la mondialisation (vigilantcitizen.com).

UNICEF stands for United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund. Its mission is to “address the needs of children and women in developing countries”. Apparently, another mission is to host creepy masquerade balls featuring celebrities dressed in satanic costumes.

On October 25th, UNICEF held its yearly Masquerade Ball at Clifton’s Republic in Los Angeles and it was weird. While the advertised goal of the event is to raise money for children, a look at the symbolism around the party hints to another goal: To celebrate the occult elite’s twisted culture. Indeed, the event featured celebrities and socialites partying in a setting inspired by Eyes Wide Shut (a movie about sex magick orgies in elite secret societies) … to help children.

According to the official website:

The UNICEF Masquerade Ball is UNICEF Next Generation's signature philanthropic event. Masked guests, dressed in their finest attire, dance the night away in celebration and support of UNICEF's lifesaving work. Over 800 emerging global leaders, innovators, celebrities and philanthropists attend the UNICEF Masquerade Ball each year.

Masquerade Ball

Not unlike most posh Hollywood happenings, the UNICEF ball was preceded by a red carpet event where the illustrious guests paraded around in their Louboutin heels, Versace dresses and … satanic masks. All for hungry children of course.

Getty was also in attendance at last year’s ball. Let’s see if his mask was less satanic.

And no, this is no “coincidence”.

Lydia Hearst is the great-granddaughter of the media tycoon William Randolph Hearst – one of the most powerful and influent men of the 20th century. He was a prominent member of the occult elite. Here are some quotes about him:

“William Randolph Hearst Jr., was a 33 degree mason and a very powerful man in the media world.”

– B.Huldah, The JFK Files “Illuminatus William Randolph Hearst gave Anton LaVey some big help. His Avon Publishing published his Satanic Bible in 1969 (it was first released in Dec. ‘69). Since then it has reportedly gone through over 30 printings. LaVey’s next book The Satanic Rituals also was published by Hearst Avon in 1972. It talks about the power that blood sacrifices give the magician. Hearst’s papers also gave him publicity.”

– Fritz Springmeier, The Illuminati Formula to Create a Mind Control Slave

Considering these facts, the inverted cross begins to make sense.

Ready to meet the other guests?