Trump Mocks Macron:  » How did that work out for France? They Were Starting To Learn German In Paris Before The US Came Along… »

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-13/trump-mocks-macron-they-were-starting-learn-german-paris-us-came-along

Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along.

The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France, 26%, and an unemployment rate of almost 10%. He was just trying to get onto another subject.

