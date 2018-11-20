La bourse se casse enfin la gueule ; pourvu que ça dure ! Mais comme dirait Léon Bloy, « le petit nombre des victimes tempérait ma joie ! » L’Etat froncé va-t-il brader Renault ??? On peut lui faire confiance ! Et file notre or aux banksters, vas-y, file !

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-20/market-killing-us-european-stocks-crash-2-year-lows

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-20/nasdaq-futures-are-crashing-apple-collapses

https://www.boursorama.com/

https://www.boursorama.com/actualite-economique/actualites/apres-la-chute-de-carlos-ghosn-l-etat-francais-dans-une-position-delicate-c33e68c6c6c6c12bb471b3a8d36b8eae

https://www.businessbourse.com/2018/11/20/la-banque-de-france-sassocie-a-la-jpmorgan-pour-developper-sa-gamme-de-services-de-transactions-sur-lor/

Et aussi

http://lesakerfrancophone.fr/trump-contre-la-fed-quand-les-marches-seffondrent-qui-est-responsable

Publicités

Laisser un commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s