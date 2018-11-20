The Donald défend son mur et attaque la FED dont la hausse des taux ruine le monde ; vas-y, pourfendeur de Fake News!

The Fake News is showing old footage of people climbing over our Ocean Area Fence. This is what it really looks like – no climbers anymore under our Administration!
@realDonaldTrump There’s a difference, Mr. President, between fake news i.e. False stories created and posted online to earn money and attract clicks, and your version, in which any story or claim against your administration is deemed to be fake.
If the media is showing old videos of people climbing over walls at the border and acting like it is current footage, then that by definition is fake news. Duh
If you ask Mr. Trump, every single negative story reported about him at any time and on every station is, by definition, fake news.
I am referring to this particular story and so is trump, NICE TRY.
Excellent. And I was talking about the President’s wider penchant for disparaging any negative story, not specifically this one.
Does not appear that way to me.
I appreciate it may have been seen differently.
Trunpanzees are just weird.
As Aerosmith has said for years……..”Dream on, Dream on, Dream on!”
As Aerosmith has said to Donald repeatedly………. « Stop playing our music. We don’t like you. »
There is no longer any reason to trust the news being reported to us. Thank goodness we have a President that calls out the media. Honestly amongst journalists is virtually nonexistent. There are a few honest journalists left, but VERY FEW.
