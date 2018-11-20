The Donald défend son mur et attaque la FED dont la hausse des taux ruine le monde ; vas-y, pourfendeur de Fake News!

The Fake News is showing old footage of people climbing over our Ocean Area Fence. This is what it really looks like – no climbers anymore under our Administration!

