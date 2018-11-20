The Donald défend son mur et attaque la FED dont la hausse des taux ruine le monde ; vas-y, pourfendeur de Fake News!

The Fake News is showing old footage of people climbing over our Ocean Area Fence. This is what it really looks like – no climbers anymore under our Administration!

 

11:10 – 19 nov. 2018
  2.  il y a 4 heures

    There’s a difference, Mr. President, between fake news i.e. False stories created and posted online to earn money and attract clicks, and your version, in which any story or claim against your administration is deemed to be fake.

  4.  il y a 2 heures

    If the media is showing old videos of people climbing over walls at the border and acting like it is current footage, then that by definition is fake news. Duh

  6.  il y a 2 heures

    If you ask Mr. Trump, every single negative story reported about him at any time and on every station is, by definition, fake news.

  8.  il y a 1 heure

    I am referring to this particular story and so is trump, NICE TRY.

  10.  il y a 1 heure

    Excellent. And I was talking about the President’s wider penchant for disparaging any negative story, not specifically this one.

  12.  il y a 1 heure

    Does not appear that way to me.

  14.  il y a 1 heure

    I appreciate it may have been seen differently.

  17.  il y a 4 heures

  20.  il y a 3 heures

    😂😂😂😂

  22.  il y a 2 heures

    Trunpanzees are just weird.

  25.  il y a 3 heures

    The unraveling is just beginning

    https://twitter.com/i/cards/tfw/v1/1064963483178016768?cardname=summary_large_image&autoplay_disabled=true&forward=true&earned=true&edge=true&lang=fr&card_height=344&scribe_context=%7B%22client%22%3A%22web%22%2C%22page%22%3A%22profile%22%2C%22section%22%3A%22permalink_overlay%22%2C%22component%22%3A%22tweet%22%7D&bearer_token=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAPYXBAAAAAAACLXUNDekMxqa8h%252F40K4moUkGsoc%253DTYfbDKbT3jJPCEVnMYqilB28NHfOPqkca3qaAxGfsyKCs0wRbw#xdm_e=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com&xdm_c=default9741&xdm_p=1
  27.  il y a 2 heures

    As Aerosmith has said for years……..”Dream on, Dream on, Dream on!”

  29.  il y a 55 minutes

    As Aerosmith has said to Donald repeatedly………. « Stop playing our music. We don’t like you. »

  32.  il y a 3 heures

    There is no longer any reason to trust the news being reported to us. Thank goodness we have a President that calls out the media. Honestly amongst journalists is virtually nonexistent. There are a few honest journalists left, but VERY FEW.

