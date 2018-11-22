The Donald utilise l’usage de la force militaire à la frontière avec les migrants… On vote des sanctions, Manu militari, contre les USA ? Hein, socialistes, on vote des sanctions ?

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-21/white-house-authorizes-lethal-force-border

he new “Cabinet order” was signed by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, not President Donald Trump. It allows “Department of Defense military personnel” to “perform those military protective activities that the Secretary of Defense determines are reasonably necessary” to protect border agents, including “a show or use of force (including lethal force, where necessary), crowd control, temporary detention. and cursory search.

