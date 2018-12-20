Coup de pied au kurde ! Donald en a marre de jouer au gendarme pour des ingrats (tiens, tiens…). Et il cite notre sénateur préféré, Rand Paul, fils de Ron et bon libertarien. Découvrez ici leur histoire révisionniste des USA et du monde moderne !

Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever? Time for others to finally fight…..

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/422066-rand-paul-praises-trump withdrawal-from-syria

https://mises.org/profile/murray-n-rothbard

https://nicolasbonnal.wordpress.com/tag/nicolas-bonnal-libertariens-hoppe-raico-rothbard/https://nicolasbonnal.wordpress.com/tag/nicolas-bonnal-libertariens-hoppe-raico-rothbard/

https://nicolasbonnal.wordpress.com/2017/08/10/ma-bibliotheque-libertarienne-indispensable-pour-liberer-son-esprit/
Publicités

Laisser un commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s