http://www.propmgmtforms.com/forms/ebooks/trump-the-art-of-the-deal.pdf

Donald J. Trump‏Compte certifié @realDonaldTrump3 hil y a 3 heuresPlus

The only way to stop drugs, gangs, human trafficking, criminal elements and much else from coming into our Country is with a Wall or Barrier. Drones and all of the rest are wonderful and lots of fun, but it is only a good old fashioned Wall that works!

http://www.dedefensa.org/article/le-triomphe-de-trump-et-la-faillite-du-systeme