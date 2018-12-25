I can smell a battlefield. Remembering Patton.

I can smell a battlefield.

He was out here yesterday.

It’s over there. Turn right, damn it.

It was here.

The battlefield was here.

The Carthaginians

defending the city…

…were attacked by three

Roman legions.

They were brave, but they

couldn’t hold. They were massacred.

Arab women…

…stripped them of their tunics

and their swords and lances.

The soldiers lay naked in the sun…

…2000 years ago.

I was here.

You don’t believe me.

You know what the poet said:

« Through the travail of ages

It’s the pomp and toils of war

Have I fought and strove and perished

Countless times upon the star

As if through a glass and darkly

The age-old strife I see

Where I fought in many guises

Many names

But always me. «

You know who the poet was?



