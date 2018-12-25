I can smell a battlefield. Remembering Patton.

I can smell a battlefield.
He was out here yesterday.
It’s over there. Turn right, damn it.
It was here.
The battlefield was here.
The Carthaginians
defending the city…
…were attacked by three
Roman legions.
They were brave, but they
couldn’t hold. They were massacred.
Arab women…
…stripped them of their tunics
and their swords and lances.
The soldiers lay naked in the sun…
…2000 years ago.
I was here.
You don’t believe me.
You know what the poet said:
« Through the travail of ages
It’s the pomp and toils of war
Have I fought and strove and perished
Countless times upon the star
As if through a glass and darkly
The age-old strife I see
Where I fought in many guises
Many names
But always me. «
You know who the poet was?
