..I campaigned on getting out of Syria and other places. Now when I start getting out the Fake News Media, or some failed Generals who were unable to do the job before I arrived, like to complain about me & my tactics, which are working. Just doing what I said I was going to do!

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-31/trump-fires-back-kelly-concrete-wall-was-never-abandoned

https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trompe-la-mort