Bobby Fischer dit des gros mots (dans le film de Zwyck)

Bobby Fischer: the Federation would raise money off of my back and funnel it to Reshevsky. Another Jew, by the way. I don’t know what I ever did to them. And they’re all out to screw me, the Russians and the Jews. They got their dirty little fingerprints all over everything. What are we talking about?

Theirs is an international conspiracy. Mossad, KGB, the military-industrial complex and an unholy cabal of Jewish banks.



Read more: https://www.springfieldspringfield.co.uk/movie_script.php?movie=pawn-sacrifice

