The island (Michael Bay, 2005) vous explique comment on vous contrôle :

We control them with the memory of a shared event. A global contamination. It keeps them fearful of going outside. The Island is the one thing that gives them hope, gives them purpose. Everything we expose them to, their programs, their cartoons, books, are designed to manage aggression and reinforce simple social skills. To avoid obvious complications, they aren’t imprinted with an awareness of sex. We find it simpler to eliminate the drive altogether. In a very real sense…they’re like children.

Publicités