Henry Twit: Best January for the DOW in over 30 years. We have, by far, the strongest economy in the world! Vas-y Donald, sur ce blog on t’adore, mon merry Tudor ! Et en plus tu demandes le retour du réchauffement climatique ? Best January for the DOW in over 30 years. We have, by far, the strongest economy in the world!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2019 http://www.fdesouche.com/1151191-etats-unis-le-pays-frappe-par-un-froid-glacial-donald-trump-demande-le-retour-du-rechauffement-climatique Publicités Partager :TwitterFacebookGoogleWordPress:J'aime chargement…