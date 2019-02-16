Orson Welles, Booth Tarkington, Ed Hopper : les grands américains et le déclin de leur civilisation

Les grands américains ont bien mieux perçu que nous le contenu apocalyptique de notre/leur civilisation. Et si nous aimons tant les westerns et ces temps où l’on se déplaçait à cheval, ce n’est certainement pas par hasard. C’est Tocqueville qui voyait la nature américaine comme un temple. Découvrez Cole, Bierstadt…

Voyez les Tex Avery dans cette perspective (la télé du futur, l’automobile du futur…), et relisez bien sûr Edgar Poe ou Lovecraft. Et là je me mets enfin à lire au bout de quarante ans de cinéphilie le livre qui inspira la Splendeur des Amberson de Welles.

Le génie américain face au viol automobile du monde ? On connait Mumford et sa fabuleuse histoire de la cité dans l’histoire qui explique dans sa partie eschatologique que la bagnole a recouvert « la planète de détritus urbains ». Cette partie est reprise par Debord dans la Société du Spectacle, §174. Nous on a l’anar Mirbeau que sa grosse voiture et sa balade en Europe rendent euphorique. Debord encore : « Le moment présent est déjà celui de l’autodestruction du milieu urbain. »

Et le médium Orson Welles, qui vient de décrire l’entropie médiatique américaine (« le capital devenu image ») adapte Tarkington, un écrivain ignoré dans nos contrées, mais cité par Mumford et même par Carroll Quigley (p. 1236 de Tragedy and hope).

Orson Welles adapte, il est fidèle au texte, qui vaut bien son Boorstin. Le moment est magique dans le film : la grande transformation de la ville, liée à l’automobile.

Tarkington:

“Well, well!” the Major laughed. “You have enough faith in miracles, Eugene—granting trolleys and bicycles and automobiles are miracles. So you think they’re to change the face of the land, do you?”

“They’re already doing it, Major; and it can’t be stopped. Automobiles—”

At this point he was interrupted. George was the interrupter. He had said nothing since entering the dining room, but now he spoke in a loud and peremptory voice, using the tone of one in authority who checks idle prattle and settles a matter forever.”

George, l’insupportable George qui représente le passé, le réactionnaire (le personnage qui a dialectiquement raison est toujours « idiot » ou antipathique comme je l’ai indiqué dans mon livre sur Dostoïevski et la modernité occidentale), martèle :

“Automobiles are a useless nuisance,” he said.

“I said all automobiles were a nuisance,” George answered, repeating not only the words but the tone in which he had uttered them. And he added, “They’ll never amount to anything but a nuisance. They had no business to be invented.”

Eugène Morgan, l’inventeur d’automobiles, lui donne alors raison :

« Again there was a silence, while the Major stared at his grandson, aghast. But Eugene began to laugh cheerfully.

“I’m not sure he’s wrong about automobiles,” he said. “With all their speed forward they may be a step backward in civilization—that is, in spiritual civilization. It may be that they will not add to the beauty of the world, nor to the life of men’s souls. I am not sure. But automobiles have come, and they bring a greater change in our life than most of us suspect. They are here, and almost all outward things are going to be different because of what they bring. They are going to alter war, and they are going to alter peace. I think men’s minds are going to be changed in subtle ways because of automobiles; just how, though, I could hardly guess. But you can’t have the immense outward changes that they will cause without some inward ones, and it may be that George is right, and that the spiritual alteration will be bad for us. Perhaps, ten or twenty years from now, if we can see the inward change in men by that time, I shouldn’t be able to defend the gasoline engine, but would have to agree with him that automobiles ‘had no business to be invented.’

Mais revenons-en aux magnifiques Amberson ; Orson Welles cite ce livre dans son film admirable, pas tout évidemment. Il évite de citer les pages où l’on en veut au progrès (c’est le sujet de ce film et surtout de ce livre guénonien). Or Tarkington est aussi dur pour les progrès industriels et les nouveaux migrants que mettons Lovecraft (lisez en ligne pour rire sa nouvelle The Street), Edgar Poe (Monos et Una, Colloque avec une momie), Madison Grant (the passing of a great race), Lothrop Stoddard, sans oublier Scott Fitzgerald. Pour ces sujets voyez notre livre sur Trump qui recense la traditionnelle et vaine résistance aux invasions migratoires en Amérique (découvrez Alien nation de Peter Brimelow, jamais traduit bien sûr, ou même les livres du frère de Paul Auster.

Extraits de la splendeur des Ambersons :

“But the great change was in the citizenry itself. What was left of the patriotic old-stock generation that had fought the Civil War, and subsequently controlled politics, had become venerable and was little heeded. The descendants of the pioneers and early settlers were merging into the new crowd, becoming part of it, little to be distinguished from it. What happened to Boston and to Broadway happened in degree to the Midland city; the old stock became less and less typical, and of the grown people who called the place home, less than a third had been born in it. There was a German quarter; there was a Jewish quarter; there was a negro quarter—square miles of it—called “Bucktown”; there were many Irish neighbourhoods; and there were large settlements of Italians, and of Hungarians, and of Rumanians, and of Serbians and other Balkan peoples.”

Le capitalisme n’était pas là pour protéger le peuple anglo-américain. Il était là pour faire du pognon en Amérique puis il vampirisa tout le reste du monde ; qu’on relise dans cet esprit le Manifeste du parti communiste ou le chapitre VI du Capital I du grand Karl !

L’industrie se développe avec son lot de migrations (une grève, un appel d’immigrés pour casser les salaires, comme dit Ed Ross), de pollution et d’endettement (d’où les crises économiques à répétition).

“Prosperity” meant good credit at the bank, black lungs, and housewives’ Purgatory.The women fought the dirt all they could; but if they let the air into their houses they let in the dirt. It shortened their lives, and kept them from the happiness of ever seeing anything white. And thus, as the city grew, the time came when Lucy, after a hard struggle, had to give up her blue-and-white curtains and her white walls. Indoors, she put everything into dull gray and brown, and outside had the little house painted the dark green nearest to black. Then she knew, of course, that everything was as dirty as ever, but was a little less distressed because it no longer looked so dirty as it was.”

Philippe Grasset évoque dans son œuvre cette Amérique royale et bien sûr française condamnée comme nous tous (âmes y compris – voyez Tocqueville) par notre eschatologie démocratique. Tiens un peu d’Edgar Poe dont la conscience écologiste est ici royale (en doutait-on encore ?) :

« Cependant d’innombrables cités s’élevèrent, énormes et fumeuses. Les vertes feuilles se recroquevillèrent devant la chaude haleine des fourneaux. Le beau visage de la Nature fut déformé comme par les ravages de quelque dégoûtante maladie. »

Il m’est amusant de penser, et douloureux, que le grand cinéma américain, comme la grande littérature américaine, a été aussi sensible que Schuon ou Guénon, bien plus que nos romanciers par conséquent, à l’exception surnaturelle de Céline qui prit conscience du monde moderne en Amérique. Il est clair aussi qu’il faudrait ré-enseigner l’histoire et la culture de ce grand pays soumis aux distorsions de notre éducation moderne…

Mais bon…

