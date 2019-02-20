Higgins:I came to find my stolen Ferrari.

Magnum:Oh that’s it! Ha! Ha. That settles it!

Higgins:Settles what?

Magnum:You said YOUR Ferrari. Again. You have done that one too many times!

Higgins:I meant Mister Master’s Ferrari.

Magnum:No you didn’t. You do lie about yourself, it all adds up; the writing, the little « my » slips of the tongue…

Higgins:What on earth are you talking about?

Magnum:The big lie Higgins, admit it! You’re Robin. YOU are Robin Masters!

Higgins (laughing):I-I’m laughing at the sheer absurdity of the accusation.

Magnum:No, no, no, you’re laughing, because you’re trapped. YOU have NEVER laughed like this. Now admit it. You’ve spent all these years,pretending to be Robin’s employee, because you didn’t want anybody to know that you write cheap pulp novels.

Higgins (laughing wildy):And who, may I ask, is the man we know and address as Robin Masters?

Magnum:I don’t know, some little guy with a voice like Orson Welles and a body like Truman Capote, that you hired to pose as Robin. And it was very interesting casting. You weren’t satisfied with the nom de plume. You developed this whole persona, to create the kind of playboy you envisioned writing cheap pulp, so YOU could devote yourself to serious writing.

