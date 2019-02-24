CHESTERTON AND THE SOLUTION TO UNEMPLOYMENT. Two principal rules…First, it must not be a mere application or variation of an existing trade… Secondly, the trade must be a genuine commercial source of income, the support of its inventor…Professor Chick made that quite clear. And when one remembers what Professor Chick’s own new trade was, one doesn’t know whether to laugh or cry. The discovery of this strange society was a curiously refreshing thing; to realize that there were ten new trades in the world was like looking at the first ship or the first plough. It made a man feel what he should feel, that he was still in the childhood of the world.