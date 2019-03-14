Dean Mamas : Facebook has been down all day all over the world, that might be the end of them, maybe the Chinese ruin their website, also Federal prosecutors are in a criminal investigation of Facebook so Zuckerberg is facing some real s*** it sounds

Zerohedge.com by Bloomberg: “Since being founded in the depths of the financial crisis, Zero Hedge has built a dedicated following by serving up a mix of hardcore financial analysis and populist political commentary. Both the ‘Tyler Durden’ name and the site’s tagline – ‘On a long enough timeline the survival rate for everyone drops to zero’ – are borrowed from the anarchic cult classic ‘Fight Club.’”

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-13/facebook-under-criminal-investigation-over-data-deals

Publicités

Répondre

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s