Dean Mamas : Facebook has been down all day all over the world, that might be the end of them, maybe the Chinese ruin their website, also Federal prosecutors are in a criminal investigation of Facebook so Zuckerberg is facing some real s*** it sounds

Zerohedge.com by Bloomberg: “Since being founded in the depths of the financial crisis, Zero Hedge has built a dedicated following by serving up a mix of hardcore financial analysis and populist political commentary. Both the ‘Tyler Durden’ name and the site’s tagline – ‘On a long enough timeline the survival rate for everyone drops to zero’ – are borrowed from the anarchic cult classic ‘Fight Club.’”

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-13/facebook-under-criminal-investigation-over-data-deals