Le génie juif face au terrorisme intellectuel : « Every time some group disagrees with you it’s because of anti-Semitism (Annie Hall)! »

http://www.dailyscript.com/scripts/annie_hall.html

		ROB
 			Max, my serve is gonna send yuh to 
		the showers-

				ALVY
		Right, right, so g-get back to what we 
		were discussing, the failure of the 
		country to get behind New York City is-is 
		anti-Semitism.

				ROB 
		Max, the city is terribly worried.

				ALVY 
		But the- I'm not discussing politics or 
		economics.  This is foreskin.

				ROB 
		No, no, no, Max, that's a very convenient 
		out.  Every time some group disagrees with 
		you it's because of anti-Semitism.

				ALVY 
		Don't you see?  The rest of the country looks 
		upon New York like we're-we're left-wing 
		Communist, Jewish, homosexual, pornographers.  
		I think of us that way, sometimes, and I-I 
		live here.

				ROB 
		Max, if we lived in California, we could 
		play outdoors every day, in the sun.

				ALVY 
		Sun is bad for yuh.  Everything our parents 
		said was good is bad.  Sun, milk, red meat, 
		college ...
