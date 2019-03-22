Le génie juif face au terrorisme intellectuel : « Every time some group disagrees with you it’s because of anti-Semitism (Annie Hall)! »

http://www.dailyscript.com/scripts/annie_hall.html

ROB Max, my serve is gonna send yuh to the showers- ALVY Right, right, so g-get back to what we were discussing, the failure of the country to get behind New York City is-is anti-Semitism. ROB Max, the city is terribly worried. ALVY But the- I'm not discussing politics or economics. This is foreskin. ROB No, no, no, Max, that's a very convenient out. Every time some group disagrees with you it's because of anti-Semitism. ALVY Don't you see? The rest of the country looks upon New York like we're-we're left-wing Communist, Jewish, homosexual, pornographers. I think of us that way, sometimes, and I-I live here. ROB Max, if we lived in California, we could play outdoors every day, in the sun. ALVY Sun is bad for yuh. Everything our parents said was good is bad. Sun, milk, red meat, college ...