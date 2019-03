Donald J. Trump a retweeté

Ronna McDaniel @GOPChairwoman 21 mars

You can’t deny our economy is roaring: *fastest GDP growth in 13 years *1M more job openings than people looking for work *record low unemployment *7 straight months of 3%+ wage growth *12 deregulations for every new regulation Thank you @realDonaldTrump!