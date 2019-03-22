https://www.henrymakow.com/

https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/03/20/nz911/

Dean Mamas :

here is where I had watched the whole video.it has been pulled, because obvious FAKE.very embarrassingly FAKE.



The video is FAKE, there is no blood.

There were not even the 100 »victims » there.

the Bodies are not moving at all.

The Video is completely FAKE NEWS.

The New Zealand Mosque Shooting Was FAKE



The New Zealand Mosque Shooting Was FAKEHere’s a video illustrating how it was fake.

WARNING!! ACTUAL FOOTAGE!! New Zealand Mosque Shooting – Facebook Live Video – #3



WARNING!! ACTUAL FOOTAGE!! New Zealand Mosque Shooting – Facebook Live V…WARNING!! ACTUAL FOOTAGE!! New Zealand Mosque Shooting – Facebook Live Video – #3 ❌➖VIDEO 3/3