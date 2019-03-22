https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/03/20/nz911/
Dean Mamas :
here is where I had watched the whole video.it has been pulled, because obvious FAKE.very embarrassingly FAKE.
The video is FAKE, there is no blood.
There were not even the 100 »victims » there.
the Bodies are not moving at all.
The Video is completely FAKE NEWS.
The New Zealand Mosque Shooting Was FAKE
|The New Zealand Mosque Shooting Was FAKEHere’s a video illustrating how it was fake.
WARNING!! ACTUAL FOOTAGE!! New Zealand Mosque Shooting – Facebook Live Video – #3
|WARNING!! ACTUAL FOOTAGE!! New Zealand Mosque Shooting – Facebook Live V…WARNING!! ACTUAL FOOTAGE!! New Zealand Mosque Shooting – Facebook Live Video – #3 ❌➖VIDEO 3/3
Publicités