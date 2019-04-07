RAY

No! Nobody ever made them like this! The architect was either a certified genius or an aesthetic wacko!



PETER

Ray, for a moment, pretend that I don’t know anything about metallurgy, engineering or physics and just tell me what the hell is going on.



RAY

You never studied. The whole building is a huge super-conductive antenna that was designed and built expressly for the purpose of pulling in and concentrating spiritual turbulence. Your girlfriend, Pete, lives in the corner penthouse of Spook Central.



PETER

She’s not my girlfriend. I find her interesting because she’s a client and because she sleeps above her covers. Four feet above her covers! She barks, she drools, she claws…



EGON

It’s not the girl, Peter, it’s the building! Something terrible is about to enter our world and this building is obviously the door. The architect’s name was Ivo Shandor. I found it in Tobin’s Spirit Guide. He was also a doctor. Performed a lot of unnecessary surgery. And then in 1920 he founded a secret society.



PETER

Let me guess. Gozer worshippers.



EGON

Right.



PETER

No studying!



EGON

After the First World War, Shandor decided that society was too sick to survive. And he wasn’t alone. He had close to a thousand followers when he died. They conducted rituals up on the roof, bizarre rituals intended to bring about the end of the world, and now it looks like it may actually happen!



PETER

singing

So be good, for goodness sake! Whoa! Somebody’s coming! Somebody’s coming!



RAY

We have to get out of here. We’ve gotta get a judge or something.



WINSTON

Hey! Hey! Hold it! Now we going to actually going to go before a federal judge and say that some moldy old Babylonian god is going to drop in on Central Park West and start tearing up the city?



RAY

Sumerian, not Babylonian.

Publicités