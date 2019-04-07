RAY
No! Nobody ever made them like this! The architect was either a certified genius or an aesthetic wacko!
PETER
Ray, for a moment, pretend that I don’t know anything about metallurgy, engineering or physics and just tell me what the hell is going on.
RAY
You never studied. The whole building is a huge super-conductive antenna that was designed and built expressly for the purpose of pulling in and concentrating spiritual turbulence. Your girlfriend, Pete, lives in the corner penthouse of Spook Central.
PETER
She’s not my girlfriend. I find her interesting because she’s a client and because she sleeps above her covers. Four feet above her covers! She barks, she drools, she claws…
EGON
It’s not the girl, Peter, it’s the building! Something terrible is about to enter our world and this building is obviously the door. The architect’s name was Ivo Shandor. I found it in Tobin’s Spirit Guide. He was also a doctor. Performed a lot of unnecessary surgery. And then in 1920 he founded a secret society.
PETER
Let me guess. Gozer worshippers.
EGON
Right.
PETER
No studying!
EGON
After the First World War, Shandor decided that society was too sick to survive. And he wasn’t alone. He had close to a thousand followers when he died. They conducted rituals up on the roof, bizarre rituals intended to bring about the end of the world, and now it looks like it may actually happen!
PETER
singing
So be good, for goodness sake! Whoa! Somebody’s coming! Somebody’s coming!
RAY
We have to get out of here. We’ve gotta get a judge or something.
WINSTON
Hey! Hey! Hold it! Now we going to actually going to go before a federal judge and say that some moldy old Babylonian god is going to drop in on Central Park West and start tearing up the city?
RAY
Sumerian, not Babylonian.
The whole building is a huge super-conductive antenna that was designed and built expressly for the purpose of pulling in and concentrating spiritual turbulence… Rappel : le film Ghostbusters traitait du paranormal/satanisme en architecture. L’architecte nommé se retrouve dans Eyes Wide Shut. C’est le hongrois du début qui trouble Kidman, cite Ovide et s’appelle Sandor…
RAY