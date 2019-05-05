« At last the Final Time announced by the Sibyl will arrive: The procession of ages turns to its origin. The Virgin returns and Saturn reigns as before; A new race from heaven on high descends. Goddess of Birth, smile on the new-born baby, In whose time the Iron Prison will fall to ruin And a golden race arises everywhere. Apollo, the rightful king, is restored! » Alas, you my dear Roman friends will not live to see this. But far along the corridors of time, in the United States (I use here words foreign to you) evil will fall, and this little prophecy of Virgil, which the Sibyl inspired in him, will come true. The Springtime is reborn!

Philip K. Dick, the Eye of the Sibyl

