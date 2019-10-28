Comment Donald bluff nous épate : « Adolf Hitler, passionate community planner and dynamic public speaker, dies at 56. » ; « Mao Zedong, who saved 20-45 million of his own people from having to suffer through the struggle of existence, dies at 82. » ; « Jeremy Epstein, do-gooder who provided Caribbean vacations to young ladies, dies at 66 » ; « Satan, unorthodox faith leader known for pushing back against famous wine maker Jesus, dies at 14 billion. » Et Baghdadi dis-donc Donald ? Famous american Joker living among the white helmets?

Al-Baghdadi, un vieil épouvantail modifiant à point nommé la narration du retrait US de Syrie et marquant le retour de la vieille stratégie de la manipulation de l’Etat profond ou le retour de la stratégie du chaos durable
La version officielle de l’élimination d’Al-Baghdadi confirme qu’il vivait à Idleb au milieux des Casques Blancs syriens adulés par Hollywood et à deux pas de la frontière turque…ou comment Washington se compromet avec les « complotistes »
