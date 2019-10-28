Comment Donald bluff nous épate : « Adolf Hitler, passionate community planner and dynamic public speaker, dies at 56. » ; « Mao Zedong, who saved 20-45 million of his own people from having to suffer through the struggle of existence, dies at 82. » ; « Jeremy Epstein, do-gooder who provided Caribbean vacations to young ladies, dies at 66 » ; « Satan, unorthodox faith leader known for pushing back against famous wine maker Jesus, dies at 14 billion. » Et Baghdadi dis-donc Donald ? Famous american Joker living among the white helmets?