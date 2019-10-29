Nicolas Bonnal fête Samain comme tous les ans à La Corogne (ou à Orense) ; ici au pied du phare du vrai monde, la tour d’Hercule, on récite Yeats :

THE ROSE OF THE WORLD

WHO dreamed that beauty passes like a dream?

For these red lips, with all their mournful pride,

Mournful that no new wonder may betide,

Troy passed away in one high funeral gleam,

And Usna’s children died.

We and the labouring world are passing by:

Amid men’s souls, that waver and give place

Like the pale waters in their wintry race,

Under the passing stars, foam of the sky,

Lives on this lonely face.

Bow down, archangels, in your dim abode:

Before you were, or any hearts to beat,

Weary and kind one lingered by His seat;

He made the world to be a grassy road

Before her wandering feet.

THE SONG OF THE HAPPY SHEPHERD

THE woods of Arcady are dead,

And over is their antique joy;

Of old the world on dreaming fed;

Grey Truth is now her painted toy;

Yet still she turns her restless head:

But O, sick children of the world,

Of all the many changing things

In dreary dancing past us whirled,

To the cracked tune that Chronos sings,

Words alone are certain good.

Where are now the warring kings,

Word be-mockers? – By the Rood,

Where are now the watring kings?

An idle word is now their glory,

By the stammering schoolboy said,

Reading some entangled story:

The kings of the old time are dead;

The wandering earth herself may be

Only a sudden flaming word,

In clanging space a moment heard,

Troubling the endless reverie.

ON TRADUIT ET MAL :

LA ROSE DU MONDE Qui a rêvé que la beauté passe comme un rêve? Pour ces lèvres rouges, avec toute leur triste fierté, Triste qu'aucune nouvelle merveille ne puisse être décidée, Troy est décédé dans une grande lueur funèbre, Et les enfants d'Usna sont morts. Nous et le monde ouvrier passons par: Au milieu des âmes des hommes, qui vacillent et cèdent la place Comme les eaux pâles dans leur course hivernale, Sous les étoiles qui passent, l'écume du ciel, Vit sur ce visage solitaire. Inclinez-vous, archanges, dans votre sombre demeure: Avant vous étiez, ou tout autre cœur à battre, Lasse et gentil s'attardait près de son siège; Il a fait le monde pour être une route herbeuse Devant ses pieds errants. Le chant du joyeux berger Les bois d'Arcadie sont morts, Et est terminée leur joie antique; De jadis le monde rêvait nourri; La vérité grise est maintenant son jouet peint; Pourtant, elle tourne toujours la tête inquiète: Mais O, enfants malades du monde, De toutes les choses qui changent Dans la lugubre danse qui passait nous tourbillonnait À la mélodie craquée que chante Chronos, Les mots seuls sont certains bons. Où sont maintenant les rois en guerre, Word Be-Mockers? - Par le bon, Où sont maintenant les rois de l'eau? Un mot vide est maintenant leur gloire, Par l'écolier balbutiant a dit, Lire une histoire enchevêtrée: Les rois de l'ancien temps sont morts; La terre errante elle-même peut être Juste un mot enflammé, Dans l'espace vacillant un moment entendu, Troubler la rêverie sans fin.