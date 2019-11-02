“The descendants of the pioneers and early settlers were merging into the new crowd.” Booth Tarkington et le grand remplacement américain (déjà) à la fin du dix-neuvième siècle…

“But the great change was in the citizenry itself. What was left of the patriotic old stock generation that had fought the Civil War, and subsequently controlled politics, had become venerable and was little heeded. The descendants of the pioneers and early settlers were merging into the new crowd, becoming part of it, little to be distinguished from it. What happened to Boston and to Broadway happened in degree to the Midland city; the old stock became less and less typical, and of the grown people who called the place home, less than a third had been born in it.”

