Evo Morales sera parti comme il est venu : avec le bordel. L’Amérique toujours redoutable et maligne, elle aura su payer qui il fallait, pas les russes – ni les chinois. Qui s’en étonnera ? Tous ne le regretteront pas, sauf sans doute cet antipape qui vient de nier la divinité du Christ, c’est la cerise sur le catho !!!!

https://www.henrymakow.com/

https://sputniknews.com/columnists/201911111077282341-us-hand-in-bolivia-coup/

https://reseauinternational.net/le-coup-detat-militaire-contre-morales-ne-mettra-pas-fin-a-la-guerre-hybride-contre-la-bolivie/

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/bolivian-coup-comes-less-week-after-morales-stopped-lithium-deal

https://www.egaliteetreconciliation.fr/Bolivie-L-eviction-d-Evo-Morales-un-coup-d-Etat-fomente-par-les-Etats-Unis-57002.html

Tiembla por fin el comunismo narco-terrorista en Bolivia

https://gloria.tv/post/9FLnHAuWKGGj47wCuWXsHZXJL?fbclid=IwAR0QNx-vqtmeYv6DhjJN7ixwLJdYV_vAZW83SsRV1ct1eMV76FdIuUCo0po

