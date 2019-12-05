Filer un jour de son pognon à l'Etat, écouter Melon chiant et repartir au boulot le lendemain ? De quoi en effet se pencher sur la notion de QI par pays… En anglais puisque la question est bien sûr prohibée en français…

Intelligence related to income and climate
The displayed IQ was averaged out of the results of 9 international studies and compared to the average income and government expenditures on education for the years 1990 to 2010.
Please beware: The average income has changed in recent years, especially in small countries. A list with more recent figures can be found here. This page covers the period from 1990 to 2010, which relates to the evaluation time of the studies.
|Rank
|Country
|IQ
|Ø Income
|Education expenditures
per capita
|Ø Daily max
temperature
|1
|Singapore
|108
|25,561 $
|907 $
|31.5 °C
|2
|Hong Kong
|108
|25,419 $
|915 $
|26.2 °C
|3
|Taiwan
|106
|27.1 °C
|4
|South Korea
|106
|13,710 $
|520 $
|18.2 °C
|5
|Japan
|105
|36,784 $
|1,242 $
|19.8 °C
|6
|China
|104
|1,374 $
|27 $
|19.4 °C
|7
|Switzerland
|102
|50,054 $
|2,465 $
|12.8 °C
|8
|Netherlands
|102
|33,689 $
|1,685 $
|14.4 °C
|9
|North Korea
|102
|14.9 °C
|10
|Macao
|101
|20,608 $
|624 $
|25.9 °C
|11
|Iceland
|101
|34,861 $
|2,417 $
|8.0 °C
|12
|Finland
|101
|31,424 $
|1,985 $
|8.1 °C
|13
|Canada
|101
|27,683 $
|1,657 $
|7.4 °C
|14
|Belgium
|100
|30,760 $
|1,683 $
|14.6 °C
|15
|Germany
|100
|30,918 $
|1,386 $
|13.6 °C
|16
|United Kingdom
|100
|30,954 $
|1,442 $
|12.8 °C
|17
|Austria
|100
|32,004 $
|1,762 $
|12.7 °C
|18
|New Zealand
|100
|18,676 $
|1,283 $
|17.5 °C
|19
|Norway
|99
|48,287 $
|3,527 $
|9.0 °C
|20
|Sweden
|99
|36,417 $
|2,335 $
|9.5 °C
|21
|Luxembourg
|99
|54,254 $
|2,286 $
|13.9 °C
|22
|Denmark
|99
|39,017 $
|3,127 $
|12.2 °C
|23
|Czechia
|99
|9,283 $
|385 $
|12.2 °C
|24
|Estonia
|99
|9,552 $
|457 $
|10.1 °C
|25
|Australia
|99
|25,665 $
|1,388 $
|24.4 °C
|26
|France
|98
|29,484 $
|1,607 $
|16.6 °C
|27
|United States
|98
|36,470 $
|1,909 $
|18.7 °C
|28
|Hungary
|98
|7,431 $
|391 $
|16.2 °C
|29
|Malta
|97
|12,385 $
|615 $
|23.1 °C
|30
|Italy
|97
|25,872 $
|1,170 $
|18.2 °C
|31
|Latvia
|97
|6,954 $
|333 $
|10.8 °C
|32
|Slovakia
|97
|9,319 $
|332 $
|15.0 °C
|33
|Spain
|97
|19,834 $
|885 $
|21.1 °C
|34
|Slovenia
|97
|15,471 $
|805 $
|15.4 °C
|35
|Poland
|97
|6,127 $
|298 $
|13.2 °C
|36
|Russia
|96
|4,103 $
|157 $
|8.6 °C
|37
|Croatia
|95
|8,893 $
|350 $
|18.3 °C
|38
|Ukraine
|95
|1,458 $
|83 $
|14.0 °C
|39
|Portugal
|95
|14,177 $
|724 $
|21.2 °C
|40
|Ireland
|94
|28,419 $
|1,633 $
|13.2 °C
|41
|Vietnam
|94
|481 $
|26 $
|29.3 °C
|42
|Israel
|94
|19,376 $
|1,224 $
|26.2 °C
|43
|Belarus
|93
|2,526 $
|139 $
|11.6 °C
|44
|Malaysia
|93
|4,556 $
|273 $
|31.8 °C
|45
|Lithuania
|93
|6,731 $
|326 $
|11.5 °C
|46
|Georgia
|92
|1,307 $
|37 $
|19.7 °C
|47
|Kazakhstan
|92
|2,768 $
|97 $
|13.0 °C
|48
|Greece
|92
|16,859 $
|541 $
|22.5 °C
|49
|Bulgaria
|91
|2,802 $
|112 $
|17.9 °C
|50
|North Macedonia
|91
|2,549 $
|118 $
|18.7 °C
|51
|Argentina
|90
|6,345 $
|278 $
|23.9 °C
|52
|Romania
|90
|3,374 $
|120 $
|15.1 °C
|53
|Turkey
|89
|4,925 $
|140 $
|19.9 °C
|54
|Thailand
|89
|2,607 $
|108 $
|32.7 °C
|55
|Serbia
|89
|3,529 $
|159 $
|18.2 °C
|56
|Chile
|89
|5,620 $
|210 $
|17.5 °C
|57
|Cambodia
|88
|428 $
|7 $
|33.4 °C
|58
|Bermuda
|88
|64,052 $
|1,467 $
|24.5 °C
|59
|Laos
|88
|420 $
|11 $
|32.0 °C
|60
|Costa Rica
|86
|3,949 $
|215 $
|28.8 °C
|61
|Philippines
|86
|1,307 $
|36 $
|31.3 °C
|62
|Mexico
|86
|6,336 $
|279 $
|29.2 °C
|63
|Venezuela
|85
|4,812 $
|241 $
|31.6 °C
|64
|Bolivia
|85
|1,021 $
|67 $
|25.3 °C
|65
|Cuba
|84
|3,257 $
|312 $
|29.8 °C
|66
|Iran
|84
|2,839 $
|120 $
|23.7 °C
|67
|Albania
|84
|1,690 $
|55 $
|22.6 °C
|68
|Indonesia
|84
|1,082 $
|29 $
|31.8 °C
|69
|Egypt
|83
|1,265 $
|59 $
|30.1 °C
|70
|Ecuador
|83
|2,343 $
|68 $
|24.5 °C
|71
|Burma
|83
|382 $
|5 $
|32.1 °C
|72
|Brazil
|83
|4,516 $
|229 $
|30.6 °C
|73
|United Arab Emirates
|83
|35,275 $
|378 $
|34.5 °C
|74
|Pakistan
|82
|598 $
|16 $
|31.6 °C
|75
|Algeria
|82
|2,325 $
|109 $
|24.9 °C
|76
|Dominican Republic
|82
|2,759 $
|46 $
|32.1 °C
|77
|Peru
|82
|2,299 $
|76 $
|25.8 °C
|78
|Syria
|82
|1,129 $
|58 $
|25.5 °C
|79
|Colombia
|82
|2,790 $
|128 $
|28.5 °C
|80
|Morocco
|82
|1,720 $
|89 $
|23.8 °C
|81
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|82
|2,618 $
|18.5 °C
|82
|India
|81
|571 $
|22 $
|29.9 °C
|83
|Saudi Arabia
|81
|10,618 $
|700 $
|32.6 °C
|84
|Afghanistan
|80
|340 $
|13 $
|24.3 °C
|85
|Panama
|79
|4,271 $
|187 $
|30.9 °C
|86
|Sri Lanka
|79
|1,024 $
|30 $
|28.8 °C
|87
|Madagascar
|79
|277 $
|9 $
|28.4 °C
|88
|Qatar
|78
|48,088 $
|1,574 $
|33.7 °C
|89
|Bangladesh
|77
|465 $
|9 $
|30.7 °C
|90
|Nepal
|77
|276 $
|10 $
|25.6 °C
|91
|Kenya
|71
|474 $
|32 $
|28.8 °C
|92
|Tanzania
|71
|370 $
|14 $
|29.9 °C
|93
|Ivory Coast
|71
|802 $
|39 $
|32.0 °C
|94
|South Africa
|70
|3,991 $
|224 $
|24.8 °C
|95
|Sudan
|70
|551 $
|14 $
|36.5 °C
|96
|Nigeria
|70
|840 $
|33.0 °C
|97
|Ghana
|69
|522 $
|34 $
|31.5 °C
|98
|Chad
|65
|360 $
|10 $
|36.2 °C
|99
|Cameroon
|65
|900 $
|27 $
|30.9 °C
|100
|Mozambique
|65
|289 $
|11 $
|29.3 °C
|101
|Angola
|64
|1,073 $
|44 $
|26.7 °C
|102
|Mali
|64
|382 $
|14 $
|36.0 °C
|103
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|63
|217 $
|3 $
|30.0 °C
|104
|Eritrea
|63
|355 $
|13 $
|29.2 °C
|105
|Guinea-Bissau
|62
|316 $
|13 $
|32.9 °C
|106
|Ethiopia
|61
|190 $
|8 $
|27.2 °C
|107
|Senegal
|60
|878 $
|37 $
|35.7 °C
|108
|Gambia
|60
|534 $
|11 $
|32.8 °C
|109
|East Timor
|60
|1,553 $
|49 $
|30.9 °C
|110
|Gabon
|60
|4,857 $
|191 $
|29.8 °C
|111
|Sao Tome and Principe
|58
|904 $
|53 $
|28.6 °C
|112
|Equatorial Guinea
|56
|3,369 $
|158 $
|30.2 °C