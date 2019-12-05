Filer un jour de son pognon à l'Etat, écouter Melon chiant et repartir au boulot le lendemain ? De quoi en effet se pencher sur la notion de QI par pays… En anglais puisque la question est bien sûr prohibée en français…

Intelligence related to income and climate

The displayed IQ was averaged out of the results of 9 international studies and compared to the average income and government expenditures on education for the years 1990 to 2010.

Please beware: The average income has changed in recent years, especially in small countries. A list with more recent figures can be found here. This page covers the period from 1990 to 2010, which relates to the evaluation time of the studies.

RankCountryIQØ IncomeEducation expenditures
per capita		Ø Daily max
temperature
1Singapore10825,561 $907 $31.5 °C
2Hong Kong10825,419 $915 $26.2 °C
3Taiwan106  27.1 °C
4South Korea10613,710 $520 $18.2 °C
5Japan10536,784 $1,242 $19.8 °C
6China1041,374 $27 $19.4 °C
7Switzerland10250,054 $2,465 $12.8 °C
8Netherlands10233,689 $1,685 $14.4 °C
9North Korea102  14.9 °C
10Macao10120,608 $624 $25.9 °C
11Iceland10134,861 $2,417 $8.0 °C
12Finland10131,424 $1,985 $8.1 °C
13Canada10127,683 $1,657 $7.4 °C
14Belgium10030,760 $1,683 $14.6 °C
15Germany10030,918 $1,386 $13.6 °C
16United Kingdom10030,954 $1,442 $12.8 °C
17Austria10032,004 $1,762 $12.7 °C
18New Zealand10018,676 $1,283 $17.5 °C
19Norway9948,287 $3,527 $9.0 °C
20Sweden9936,417 $2,335 $9.5 °C
21Luxembourg9954,254 $2,286 $13.9 °C
22Denmark9939,017 $3,127 $12.2 °C
23Czechia999,283 $385 $12.2 °C
24Estonia999,552 $457 $10.1 °C
25Australia9925,665 $1,388 $24.4 °C
26France9829,484 $1,607 $16.6 °C
27United States9836,470 $1,909 $18.7 °C
28Hungary987,431 $391 $16.2 °C
29Malta9712,385 $615 $23.1 °C
30Italy9725,872 $1,170 $18.2 °C
31Latvia976,954 $333 $10.8 °C
32Slovakia979,319 $332 $15.0 °C
33Spain9719,834 $885 $21.1 °C
34Slovenia9715,471 $805 $15.4 °C
35Poland976,127 $298 $13.2 °C
36Russia964,103 $157 $8.6 °C
37Croatia958,893 $350 $18.3 °C
38Ukraine951,458 $83 $14.0 °C
39Portugal9514,177 $724 $21.2 °C
40Ireland9428,419 $1,633 $13.2 °C
41Vietnam94481 $26 $29.3 °C
42Israel9419,376 $1,224 $26.2 °C
43Belarus932,526 $139 $11.6 °C
44Malaysia934,556 $273 $31.8 °C
45Lithuania936,731 $326 $11.5 °C
46Georgia921,307 $37 $19.7 °C
47Kazakhstan922,768 $97 $13.0 °C
48Greece9216,859 $541 $22.5 °C
49Bulgaria912,802 $112 $17.9 °C
50North Macedonia912,549 $118 $18.7 °C
51Argentina906,345 $278 $23.9 °C
52Romania903,374 $120 $15.1 °C
53Turkey894,925 $140 $19.9 °C
54Thailand892,607 $108 $32.7 °C
55Serbia893,529 $159 $18.2 °C
56Chile895,620 $210 $17.5 °C
57Cambodia88428 $7 $33.4 °C
58Bermuda8864,052 $1,467 $24.5 °C
59Laos88420 $11 $32.0 °C
60Costa Rica863,949 $215 $28.8 °C
61Philippines861,307 $36 $31.3 °C
62Mexico866,336 $279 $29.2 °C
63Venezuela854,812 $241 $31.6 °C
64Bolivia851,021 $67 $25.3 °C
65Cuba843,257 $312 $29.8 °C
66Iran842,839 $120 $23.7 °C
67Albania841,690 $55 $22.6 °C
68Indonesia841,082 $29 $31.8 °C
69Egypt831,265 $59 $30.1 °C
70Ecuador832,343 $68 $24.5 °C
71Burma83382 $5 $32.1 °C
72Brazil834,516 $229 $30.6 °C
73United Arab Emirates8335,275 $378 $34.5 °C
74Pakistan82598 $16 $31.6 °C
75Algeria822,325 $109 $24.9 °C
76Dominican Republic822,759 $46 $32.1 °C
77Peru822,299 $76 $25.8 °C
78Syria821,129 $58 $25.5 °C
79Colombia822,790 $128 $28.5 °C
80Morocco821,720 $89 $23.8 °C
81Bosnia and Herzegovina822,618 $ 18.5 °C
82India81571 $22 $29.9 °C
83Saudi Arabia8110,618 $700 $32.6 °C
84Afghanistan80340 $13 $24.3 °C
85Panama794,271 $187 $30.9 °C
86Sri Lanka791,024 $30 $28.8 °C
87Madagascar79277 $9 $28.4 °C
88Qatar7848,088 $1,574 $33.7 °C
89Bangladesh77465 $9 $30.7 °C
90Nepal77276 $10 $25.6 °C
91Kenya71474 $32 $28.8 °C
92Tanzania71370 $14 $29.9 °C
93Ivory Coast71802 $39 $32.0 °C
94South Africa703,991 $224 $24.8 °C
95Sudan70551 $14 $36.5 °C
96Nigeria70840 $ 33.0 °C
97Ghana69522 $34 $31.5 °C
98Chad65360 $10 $36.2 °C
99Cameroon65900 $27 $30.9 °C
100Mozambique65289 $11 $29.3 °C
101Angola641,073 $44 $26.7 °C
102Mali64382 $14 $36.0 °C
103Democratic Republic of the Congo63217 $3 $30.0 °C
104Eritrea63355 $13 $29.2 °C
105Guinea-Bissau62316 $13 $32.9 °C
106Ethiopia61190 $8 $27.2 °C
107Senegal60878 $37 $35.7 °C
108Gambia60534 $11 $32.8 °C
109East Timor601,553 $49 $30.9 °C
110Gabon604,857 $191 $29.8 °C
111Sao Tome and Principe58904 $53 $28.6 °C
112Equatorial Guinea563,369 $158 $30.2 °C

Répondre

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s