Or physique hors d’atteinte : ce n’est pas grave. Il ne se mange pas, il se confisque. Peur du gendarme comme fondement de toute civilisation. Bons alimentaires distribués en Italie comme prévu par les moins nuls. Un ministre allemand mort ou suicidé. Presse française à la ramasse car leur république vous damnera. Web résistant bientôt coupé. En Amérique : « The Great American Migration of 2020: On the move to escape the coronavirus. » S’ils pètent le système complètement d’ici un mois pour obéir à leurs maîtres (eau courante, argent, électricité), 90% d’entre nous seront morts pour la fin de l’année. Le reste ce sera des veaux pour cannibales véganiens avec des bons d’achat, des chips et des bracelets électroniques. Le Nouvel Ordre Mondial on disait !!! Situation désastreuse en Russie aussi…

https://www.washingtonpost.com/

https://www.pravdareport.com/russia/144416-russian_economy/

https://www.elmundo.es/ciencia-y-salud/salud/2020/03/29/5e8026a7fdddff13288b4661.html

https://www.lemonde.fr/pixels/article/2020/03/28/comment-didier-raoult-est-devenu-la-nouvelle-egerie-des-complotistes_6034761_4408996.html

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/theres-no-gold-comex-report-exposes-conditions-driving-physical-supply-problems

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/german-state-finance-minister-found-dead

https://voxnr.com/4588/la-bataille-des-champs-patagoniques

http://avia-pro.fr/news/karantin-iz-za-koronavirusa-trassa-orenburg-samara-perekryta-voennymi-razvyornuty-tyazhyolye

