Notre royal lecteur Alexandre (à lire en italien maintenant) : il y a vingt ans, il a fallu monter le 11 Septembre pour accompagner le krach de la Nouvelle Economie, le prix à payer était trois gratte-ciels et une rénovation au Pentagone. Trente ans avant, en 1973, le Choc Pétrolier justifiait le démantèlement de l’industrie en Europe et la “Crise”, permettant de botter en touche sur la question monétaire avec la création du Pétrodollar. Le “danger” de 1973 était peu coûteux à mettre en place, et il a rapporté beaucoup. Le 11 Septembre a coûté plus et n’a pas rapporté, juste de quoi pousser les marchés financiers avec de la fausse monnaie (avec un rappel de vaccin en 2008). Aujourd’hui, c’est la crise-sanitaire-mondiale, avec des répercussions économiques et politiques terribles. Elle est censée être le nouveau danger, pire que les précédentes, et le rendement est franchement mauvais. On ne sent pas du tout le besoin d’être protégé, car le pouvoir se découvre comme constitué d’amateurs. Il y a donc un déclin du rendement de ces opérations de fin de civilisation…

La Chine, la grippe, la guerre… Tout est comme toujours dans ce film admirable, plus vrai que nature, Wag the Dog (des hommes d’influence…) écrit par David Mamet en 1996… (ON TV)…the illness of the President, which we are assured, is not serious.  I repeat, it is not serious, the doctors suspect it’s a stomach flu, but have advised him not to fly.  He will remain, on the ground, in China for, they estimate, one or two days, I stress that, during this time he will, of…

https://sfy.ru/?script=wag_the_dog

Sul Rendimento Apocalittico Decrescente

https://nicolasbonnal.wordpress.com/2020/04/03/rendement-apocalyptique-decroissant-notre-savant-lecteur-alexandre-philosophe-avec-joseph-tainter-sur-nos-elites-bidons-et-cette-crado-pseudo-apocalypse-accrochez-vous-cest-ebouriffant/

