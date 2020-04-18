Brandon Smith :

as long

as Trump is still surrounded by globalists in his cabinet it is all for show. Being directly advised by elitist crony Dr. Fauci doesn’t help either. Trump is just as much a puppet of the banking cult as always. He throws a bone to conservatives once in a while to keep them hooked; his job is to keep conservatives from going ballistic.

If a democrat was in office right now and pulling the same lockdown garbage Trump has been promoting conservatives would have already gone to war, but because it’s Trump, they sit idle and impotent, blaming it all on the state governments. Let’s not forget that in January Trump claimed that China’s data was accurate and that the outbreak was « under control » – the same position as the WHO.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/22/trump-on-coronavirus-from-china-we-have-it-totally-under-control.html