Explosion des prix et début de la disette en France et en Espagne : ce n’est pas grave, car comme nos couillons de « légumes » (Don Siegel) n’enlèvent plus leur masque pour manger ou autre… La réalité de terrain c’est que morts de trouille les gens demandent encore plus de stalinisme et de sanctions. Ils vont en avoir pour leur CONTE. Les camions de déménagement sont pleins de cadavres à New York : ça par contre ils gobent. Céline : « Et les Français sont bien contents, parfaitement d’accord, enthousiastes. Une telle connerie dépasse l’homme. Une hébétude si fantastique démasque un instinct de mort, une pesanteur au charnier, une perversion mutilante que rien ne saurait expliquer sinon que les temps sont venus, que le Diable nous appréhende, que le Destin s’accomplit… ». Ils demanderont le vaccin le plus léthal pour être soulagés de la vie.

https://www.elmundo.es/economia/macroeconomia/2020/04/30/5eaa78f0fdddffc10d8b468d.html

https://www.elmundo.es/internacional/2020/04/30/5eaa1829fdddffc8798b45c1.html

https://es.yahoo.com/noticias/portada-abc-apocaliptica-contra-gobierno-desescalada-provoca-criticas-bromas-redes-sociales-coronavirus-covid-19-101546585.html

https://www.antena3.com/noticias/economia/subida-de-precios_202004165e986e3e7ea8b80001838964.html

https://nicolasbonnal.wordpress.com/2019/04/27/profanateurs-de-sepulture-don-siegel-a-declare-a-propos-de-son-film-le-plus-important-du-cinema-moderne-nous-avions-quelque-chose-a-dire-car-les-envahisseurs-dans-notre-film-etaient-de-2/

Répondre

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Google. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s