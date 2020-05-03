Quod si Spiritu ducimini, non estis sub lege…La phrase du jour ? Saint Paul, épître aux Galates, 5 : 18 Mais si vous vous laissez conduire par l’Esprit, vous n’êtes pas soumis à la Loi…22 Mais voici le fruit de l’Esprit : amour, joie, paix, patience, bonté, bienveillance, fidélité, 23 douceur et maîtrise de soi. En ces domaines, la Loi n’intervient pas. » Face au pouvoir et à ses persécutions, messes clandestines à Grenade…La presse se réveille en Espagne, le pouvoir vacille ; en France il se renforce.

https://www.aelf.org/bible/Ga/5

https://www.elmundo.es/ciencia-y-salud/salud/2020/05/03/5eadcce721efa0d97e8b467c.html

https://www.elmundo.es/espana/2020/05/03/5eae925bfc6c833c418b457c.html

https://www.elmundo.es/cronica/2020/05/03/5eac70f2fc6c838f768b45d5.html

