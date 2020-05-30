Burning (white) man ! Cette fois c’est le chaos debout en Amérique ! Tartuferie US et ploutocratique enfin démasquée. Civilisation illusoire et hallucinatoire. On attaque la police et même CNN. A quand les banques (40 millions de chômeurs) ? Vive sommeil vert : coronavirus, blocus et racisme viennent à bout de notre vieil oncle Cham. Il ne reste plus qu’à déclarer la guerre aux chinois (pour détourner la tension ?) ou à élire d’office Michelle Obama – sans oublier d’imprimer des gros billets… Le Donald trompe et le racisme au blanc des accusés ! Les jeunes blancs prolétarisés feront cause commune avec les blacks : et gare à toi système !

Nationwide Chaos: NYPD Precinct Attacked, CNN Vandalized, Treasury Breached As Mayors Beg For Calm

Profile picture for user Tyler Durden

by Tyler DurdenFri, 05/29/2020 – 21:53TwitterFacebookRedditEmailPrint

Update (2315ET): Rioters made quick work of the CNN logo outside the building, covering it with graffiti and standing on it, as if declaring victory over fake news.The_Real_Fly@The_Real_Fly

CNN being vandalized in Atlanta

View image on Twitter

84Twitter Ads info and privacy46 people are talking about this

In Atlanta, vandals broke into the College Football Hall of Fame where they stole memorabilia.FOX 5 Atlanta@FOX5Atlanta

#BREAKING New images into @Fox5Atlanta show vandals breaking the windows of the College Football Hall of Fame and stealing items from the Downtown #Atlanta location. #fox5atl #GeorgeFloyd

99Twitter Ads info and privacy120 people are talking about thisBreaking911@Breaking911

#BREAKING: College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta has been destroyed & looted

11.3KTwitter Ads info and privacy9,063 people are talking about thisWSB-TV@wsbtv

#BREAKING: Several fires have been set in downtown Atlanta: https://2wsb.tv/3derwEu 

Embedded video

453Twitter Ads info and privacy262 people are talking about thisabout:blankabout:blankkieron@kieroncg

More shots from Atlanta tonight

View image on Twitter
View image on Twitter
View image on Twitter

38.1KTwitter Ads info and privacy14.3K people are talking about this

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department in DC was breached by rioters, who spray painted the building. According to CNN, some of the protesters were stopped by US Secret Service but eventually let go.intelwave @inteldotwav

TREASURY DEPARTMENT IN DC BREACHED BY RIOTERS617Twitter Ads info and privacy268 people are talking about this

Trying their best to calm things down were New York Mayor Bill de Blasop, who tweeted « We have a long night ahead of us in Brooklyn. Our sole focus is deescalating this situation and getting people home safe. There will be a full review of what happened tonight. We don’t ever want to see another night like this. »

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms admonished the protesters – telling them « You are disgracing our city, you are disgracing the life of George Floyd »BNO News✔@BNONew

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/violent-demonstrators-attack-cnn-headquarters-atlanta-during-second-night-nationwide

Votre commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Google. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s