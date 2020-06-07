Faisons un rêve…Pour Miles Mathis, l’assassinat de Floyd (la victime et cause des pseudo-émeutes) est un Fake de plus ; comme son billet de vingt dollars, les tas de briques empilées, la démission Apollo, le 9.11., le virus tueur, les ADM et tout le reste. Acteur porno, colosse, collègue de son meurtrier Chauvin (!), et puis quoi encore : il meurt à cause du genou sur la nuque (à genoux petits blancs !). Tout cela fait de cette année une année parodique, apocalyptique et fallacieuse ; une parfaite démonstration de satanisme à la mode de Guénon et de Debord. Le monde moderne est immatériel et virtuel, une scène de théâtre depuis Shakespeare et l’ère baroque, pas vrai ? Miles : This is getting ridiculous. Sauvons nos âmes alors et oublions. « L’histoire un cauchemar dont je tente de m’éveiller – “History, Stephen said, is a nightmare from which I am trying to awake.” (Joyce). »

This is getting ridiculous. Apparently we are finally finished with the fake Corona scare, so here is the newest project being run by our favorite folks in Intelligence.

Le Magicien d’Oz est nu, ou l’échec de la propagande

https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-chauvin-imdb/fact-check-newly-created-database-profile-doesnt-prove-accused-police-officer-derek-chauvin-is-an-actor-idUSKBN23A2SJ

Cliquer pour accéder à floyd.pdf

https://www.dedefensa.org/article/comment-apollo-et-la-nasa-ont-hypnotise-le-monde

https://www.dedefensa.org/article/larnaque-apollo-et-le-declin-technique

https://www.dedefensa.org/article/rene-guenon-et-notre-civilisation-hallucinatoire

