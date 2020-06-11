La bourse s’effondre. Le chafouin Goldman-Mnuchin garantit alors mille milliards de plus aux marchés : billionnaire lives matters, et elle seule. Pendant que le Trump-la-mort nous promet son vaccin digital et se prend pour Moïse (tous les chefs du pentagone lui sont ouvertement hostiles !), l’économie s’effondre et le chômage US repart. Quo no descendent ergo, jusqu’où nos saligauds ne descendront-ils pas ? En France Castaner fusille sans gêne cette police déshonorée depuis la liquidation des gilets jaunes et le Macron parle de démissionner pour se représenter – et être réélu triomphalement, sur fond d’effondrement du pays et des libertés, par les cathos et les nonagénaires accrocs à BFM. Monseigneur Vigano a compris que le diable est de l’apatride, pardon de la partie… Fly you fools! je vous dis…

