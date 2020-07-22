Je suis ici sur la plage de Rodalquilar où fut tourné Conan le barbare. Il faut y arriver tôt pour méditer/pratiquer en paix. En Andalousie, région dirigée par les sagouins de la droite, le masque est obligatoire alors que les chiffres du virus sont ridiculement bas. On en est à l’unité, sans morts. Cela suffit parler ici comme ailleurs, à Paris, à Hong-Kong en Floride, de « rebrote », de reprise, de résurgence pour épouvanter des populations dont l’esprit a été étouffé et masqué comme le reste. On en arrive à une dimension sardonique, sarcastique qui est du reste la marque typique du diable ou de nos Jokers aux affaires : « puisque l’on a pu se moquer d’eux si cruellement », écrivait Guy Debord qu’émerveille déjà, en 1988, « la capacité d’hébétude et de soumission des habitants » de la ville dite lumière.

https://sevilla.abc.es/sevilla/sevi-coronavirus-sevilla-rebrote-sevilla-suma-nuevos-positivos-anaden-otros-contagiados-202007221438_noticia.html

https://reseauinternational.net/hong-kong-la-covidhysterie-et-la-guerre-du-nouveau-monde/

https://nicolasbonnal.wordpress.com/2020/06/24/lucien-cerise-et-sa-nouvelle-grande-interview-dans-le-reel-lepidemie-est-finie-et-le-nombre-de-deces-est-reste-dans-la-moyenne-dune-grippe-saisonniere-cependant-bill-gates/

http://russiepolitics.blogspot.com/2020/07/hong-kong-la-covidhysterie-et-la-guerre.html

