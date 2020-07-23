caeci sunt, et duces caecorum…Ce sont des aveugles qui conduisent des aveugles…Tyrannie mondiale ou suicide crétin ? Car en fait nous sommes une vraie planète de lâches et d’idiots dirigée par des niais et des couards. L’économie s’écroule, les monnaies s’écroulent, le moral s’écroule, l’Etat s’écroule, Macron s’écroule, Netanyahou s’écroule, pitre Trump s’écroule, la Russie s’écroule ; et même Bill Gates (il a intérêt à regarder où il pose les pieds le singe savant car il ne va pas être entarté la prochaine fois) ou Attila Attali (« soyez enfin raisonnables ou je vous confine » ? Mais lis le jeune Dr ashkénaze Jonathan Freund, schmuck prétentieux…) en font tellement trop qu’on les prendrait pour des mutts, comme dit le colonel Kurz. Le Kali-Yuga à la sauce spectaculaire ne produit pour l’instant que des pleurnichements, une paupérisation et une incohérence pitoyables. Ah oui, achetez de l’or pour qu’on vous le confisque dans trois mois !

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/05/19/russian-gdp-falls-28-in-april-a70313

Who’s That Masked Man!

https://reseauinternational.net/il-ny-a-eu-aucune-reprise-nulle-part-selon-le-dr-yonathan-freund-qui-evoque-un-delire-alarmiste/

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthieu%2015&version=LSG

http://french.presstv.com/Detail/2020/07/22/630206/Israel-netanyahu-pand%C3%A9mie-coronavirus-crise

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/

https://www.israelhayom.com/2020/06/17/number-of-unemployed-job-seekers-drops-to-23-5/

https://www.businessbourse.com/2020/07/22/lrem-aurait-perdu-95-des-ses-militants-en-trois-ans-selon-le-canard-enchaine/

https://www.businessbourse.com/2020/07/18/le-revenu-des-russes-na-jamais-autant-degringole-en-20-ans-au-cours-du-2nd-trimestre-2020-tandis-que-le-pib-a-chute-de-96/

