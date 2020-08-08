La France est anéantie par Macron et son virus : 20 milliards de déficit commercial en juin, soit 240 milliards – 1600 milliards de francs par an. Ce pays ne produit rien. La sécheresse et l’inflation feront tripler le prix du pain cet hiver – et du reste. Les USA tombent peu à peu au niveau du Venezuela (Snyder). Mais ils ne relâcheront pas la pression : pour les mondialistes malthusiens ce n’est que le début des festivités – et la festivité numéro un c’est le dépeuplement. « Les pauvres n’ont pas été invités au grand banquet de la nature ». C’est pourquoi les pions ont été mis au pouvoir – ou y ont été maintenus. Bloomberg évoque la ruine de New York qui atteint le niveau de la dystopie. Ce qui les sauve ? Les masques et le smartphone, symboles de notre asservissement et de notre abrutissement ontologique, vraies preuves infernales en la matière.

http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2020/august/06/sad-cuomo-begs-the-rich-to-return-to-state-he-ruined/

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-08-06/misery-ranking-will-show-u-s-getting-worse-versus-rest-of-world?sref=jxky9jIk

https://www.businessbourse.com/2020/08/07/la-france-accuse-un-deficit-commercial-record-en-juin/

https://realcurrencies.wordpress.com/2020/08/05/gold-over-2000-silver-breaks-out-the-devils-favorite-money-will-soon-be-forced-on-us/

https://www.businessbourse.com/2020/08/07/cancun-la-mecque-du-tourisme-au-mexique-touchee-par-une-double-crise/

The Economic Depression Of 2020 Is Becoming An Endless Nightmare For Millions Of Americans

