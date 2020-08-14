In my own time, governments have taken the place of people. They have also taken the

place of God. Governments speak for people, dream for them, and determine, absurdly, their

lives and deaths.

This new worship of government is one of the subjects in this book. It is a worship I

lack. I have no reverence for the all powerful and bewildered face of Government. I see it as a

lessening of the human being, and a final looting of his birthright-the survival of his young. I

see it as an ogre with despair in its eyes.

I have written chiefly of one government in this book-that of the new Jewish State of

Israel. I wrote of it, partly, because I am a Jew. I come of a long, never-broken line of Jews.

My ancestors were booted out of a score of lands, and libeled and bedeviled since the time of

Ahab and Jezebel.

Yet they did well by the world during these centuries. They kept an unfalteringly human

light burning amid upheavals that toppled old kingdoms and gave birth to new ones.

The kingdoms were alien ones to my ancestors. In the soul of the Jew, in his tabernacle

and kitchen, there was only one Kingdom-that of God. There was only one set of laws-the

exercise of humanity.

What happened to this fine heritage when the Jews finally fashioned a government of

their own, in Israel; what happened to Jews when they became Jewish politicians, what

happened to a piety, a sense of honor, and a brotherly love that 2,500 years of anti-Semitism

were unable to disturb in the Jewish soul? My answers are in this book.

Such a book was not easy for me to write. For the heart of a Jew must be filled with

astonishment as well as outrage when it speaks out with Prospero in The Tempest:

« I pray thee, mark me-that a brother should be so perfidious! »

