Un mot encore. Cette triste histoire de virus montre le triomphe du pouvoir et des gouvernements sur les hommes, ces soi-disant citoyens. Ben Hecht, plus grand scénariste du Hollywood de l’âge d’or et sioniste refroidi, écrit en 1957 : «À mon époque, les gouvernements ont remplacé les gens. Ils ont également pris la place de Dieu. Les gouvernements parlent au nom des gens, rêvent pour eux et déterminent, de manière absurde, leur vie et leur mort…Je n’ai aucun respect pour le visage tout-puissant et perplexe du gouvernement. Je vois cela comme une diminution de l’être humain et un pillage final de son droit de naissance – la survie de ses petits. Je le vois comme un ogre avec le désespoir dans les yeux. » Le pire est que maintenant le tout-venant est comme dirait Céline parfaitement enthousiaste quant à sa privation de droits !

Cliquer pour accéder à perfidy.pdf

In my own time, governments have taken the place of people. They have also taken the
place of God. Governments speak for people, dream for them, and determine, absurdly, their
lives and deaths.
This new worship of government is one of the subjects in this book. It is a worship I
lack. I have no reverence for the all powerful and bewildered face of Government. I see it as a
lessening of the human being, and a final looting of his birthright-the survival of his young. I
see it as an ogre with despair in its eyes.
I have written chiefly of one government in this book-that of the new Jewish State of
Israel. I wrote of it, partly, because I am a Jew. I come of a long, never-broken line of Jews.
My ancestors were booted out of a score of lands, and libeled and bedeviled since the time of
Ahab and Jezebel.
Yet they did well by the world during these centuries. They kept an unfalteringly human
light burning amid upheavals that toppled old kingdoms and gave birth to new ones.
The kingdoms were alien ones to my ancestors. In the soul of the Jew, in his tabernacle
and kitchen, there was only one Kingdom-that of God. There was only one set of laws-the
exercise of humanity.
What happened to this fine heritage when the Jews finally fashioned a government of
their own, in Israel; what happened to Jews when they became Jewish politicians, what
happened to a piety, a sense of honor, and a brotherly love that 2,500 years of anti-Semitism
were unable to disturb in the Jewish soul? My answers are in this book.
Such a book was not easy for me to write. For the heart of a Jew must be filled with
astonishment as well as outrage when it speaks out with Prospero in The Tempest:
« I pray thee, mark me-that a brother should be so perfidious! »

