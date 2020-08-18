Finalement le système (à savoir le capitalisme totalitaire) se démasque : le masque devient obligatoire en entreprise en septembre ; la bourse à New York ville dévastée a monté de 66.6 % depuis ses plus bas de mars et sa presse prostituée s’en vante, Zerohedge y compris ; il ne reste plus qu’à rétablir nûment l’esclavage grâce au vaccin RFID imposé en Europe par l’infecte Ursula, elle-même descendante de trafiquants de chair humaine, et nous aurons cette économie mondiale de plantation qui est finalement le but recherché des néolibéraux, pas vrai ? Un Etat au service des agioteurs et pas des peuples, telle est notre devise. Pour le Medef le masque c’est très bien, même s’il ne faut « pas trop faire croire que le virus est revenu » en farce ! On croit cauchemarder – c’est la réalité froide du camp ouvert par nos gardiens.

https://www.francetvinfo.fr/economie/emploi/carriere/vie-professionnelle/sante-au-travail/le-port-du-masque-en-entreprise-devient-obligatoire-sauf-dans-les-bureaux-individuels_4078201.html

https://leblogdejeannesmits.blogspot.com/2020/08/entre-promotion-du-non-contact-en-coree.html

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/peak-wall-street-schizophrenia-fund-managers-turn-extremely-bullish-even-they-find-all

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/sp-500-finally-spikes-new-intraday-record-high

https://reseauinternational.net/un-medecin-espagnol-denonce-en-direct-la-manipulation-actuelle-des-chiffres-du-covid-19/

https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ursula_von_der_Leyen

https://olivierdemeulenaere.wordpress.com/2020/08/18/apres-elimination-des-vieux-dans-les-ehpad-le-massacre-des-innocents-et-la-fabrication-de-frankenstein/

Totalitarismo, il trionfo

Votre commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Google. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s