– Mais Nicolas Bonnal, vous voyez bien que la courbe du COVID monte ! – Mais non, andouille, c’est la montée de la dette immonde américaine ! 27 000 milliards contre 6000 en 2006. Je bois aux cent mille milliards et au dollar éternel…



Total US Debt Increases By $1 Trillion In One … – Zero Hedgewww.zerohedge.com › markets › t…

Traducir esta página10 jun. 2020 – Something tells us that the Fed’s schedule released today of monetizing « only » $80 billion in Treasurys each month, or about $1 trillion per year, …

Total US Debt Surpasses $23 Trillion For The … – Zero Hedgewww.zerohedge.com › economics

Traducir esta página1 nov. 2019 – ZeroHedge Search · Total US Debt Surpasses $23 Trillion For The First Time · ZeroHedge Search …

Total U.S. Debt Soars | Zero Hedge | Zero Hedgewww.zerohedge.com › news › total…

Traducir esta página15 jul. 2020 – There was a time when the total U.S. fiscal deficit and debt seemed to matter. Apparently, that time has passed. Oh, my goodness. The good old …

US Debt-To-GDP Will Hit New All-Time High In … – Zero Hedgewww.zerohedge.com › geopolitical

Traducir esta página22 mar. 2020 – The US is going bankrupt in half measures but double time. Global depression is now unavoidable and imminent…

US National Debt Blows Past $26 Trillion … – Zero Hedgewww.zerohedge.com › news › us-n…

Traducir esta página13 jun. 2020 – United States Government Debt: (Chart source, Trading Economics). Chief among the abusers of fiat currency is none other than the United …

If Getting Us Into $6 Trillion More Debt Doesn’t … – Zero Hedgewww.zerohedge.com › economics

Traducir esta página28 mar. 2020 – « If getting us into $6 trillion more debt doesn’t matter, then why are we not getting $350 trillion more in debt so that we can give a check of $1 …

Who Bought The $1.3 Trillion In Debt The US … – Zero Hedgewww.zerohedge.com › economics

Traducir esta página19 feb. 2020 – Treasury securities are hot. The Fed backed up the truck. US banks & others bought too. But China dumped… The US Gross National Debt spiked …