Didier Perronne (nous avons le même éditeur, Albin Michel…) « veut émigrer dans un pays libre » ; il dénonce chez notre ami André Bercoff la corruption mondiale liée aux multinationales et au reste : et de donner des noms à la Bill et à la Véran ! Ce n’est pas grave, professeur : Amazon explose parce qu’ils vont confiner, et la bourse remonte aussi, car oncle Bill va nous vacciner ! 29 millions de cas, nous affole Zerohedge… Souriez, vous êtes morts mais nous sommes riches ! Pour le Pr Toussaint le conseil scientifique sort de son rôle et sert à justifier l’effondrement économique causé par Macron et par son clan. Le virus est un nuage de fumée…

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/global-covid-19-cases-top-29-million-after-record-jump-live-updates

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/futures-surge-monday-merger-mania-fresh-vaccine-hopes

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/amazon-booms-hires-100000-new-employees-us-and-canada-ahead-holidays

https://www.businessbourse.com/2020/09/14/le-professeur-toussaint-annonce-la-fin-de-la-crise-sanitaire-et-detruit-au-passage-le-conseil-scientifique/

https://www.businessbourse.com/2020/09/14/le-professeur-toussaint-annonce-la-fin-de-la-crise-sanitaire-et-detruit-au-passage-le-conseil-scientifique/

Votre commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Google. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s