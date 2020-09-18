Flaubert en 1853 (avant le fascisme et le nazisme et le communisme et le virusisme) : « Où se tourner pour trouver quelque chose de propre ? De quelque côté qu’on pose les pieds on marche sur la merde. Nous allons encore descendre longtemps dans cette latrine. On deviendra si bête d’ici à quelques années que, dans vingt ans, je suppose, les bourgeois du temps de Louis−Philippe sembleront élégants et talons rouges… Ah ! les tyrannies ont cela de bon qu’elles réalisent au moins bien des vengeances impuissantes. Je suis si harassé par la bêtise de la multitude que je trouve justes tous les coups qui tombent sur elle. »

