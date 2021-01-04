Héritière du premier penseur trans-humain Sir Francis Bacon, auteur de la terrifiante Nouvelle Atlantide, repassée du côté obscur depuis Tony Blair, l’Angleterre du clown Boris confine encore et on espère qu’on n’arrêtera jamais de confiner et de masquer et de vacciner et de ruiner et de parquer avant de tout confisquer aux déplorables. C’est Orwell à la une pour en finir avec nous. On espère que ce bel exemple sera suivi d’effet partout pour achever l’Europe et sa population blanche qui encombre décidément le plancher. Antoine : « Ce nouveau virus arrive à point pour punir l’Angleterre du Brexit (qui a 3 jours !) et des guerres de l’opium, accélérer la distribution du vaccin, ruiner les pays occidentaux, assurer la suprématie de la chine (les ¾ des milliardaires pandémiques), enrichir Big pharma. » Qu’avons-nous fait pour déchaîner ainsi ces démons et bourreaux volontaires ?

https://www.lefigaro.fr/international/covid-19-retour-au-confinement-total-en-angleterre-annonce-boris-johnson-20210104

https://www.lci.fr/sante/en-direct-covid-19-coronavirus-pandemie-deuxieme-vague-boris-johnson-annonce-le-retour-d-un-confinement-total-en-angleterre-2173022.html

https://www.rtl.fr/actu/international/coronavirus-en-angleterre-boris-johnson-annonce-un-retour-au-confinement-total-7800950226

https://nicolasbonnal.wordpress.com/2020/12/21/le-code-nuremberg-pour-les-nuls-il-vous-donne-un-droit-a-la-survie-contre-votre-gouvernement-aux-ordres-et-les-nazis-du-mondialisme-le-consentement-volontaire-du-sujet-humain-est-absolument-essen/

https://nicolasbonnal.wordpress.com/2020/05/29/eladio-annonce-le-pire-une-fermeture-dinternet-pour-ecraser-les-peuples-et-les-mettre-a-genoux-ce-sera-pour-2021-notre-extermination-pourra-alors-commencer-incognito-info-fournie-par-un-general/

https://reseauinternational.net/le-nouvel-ordre-mondial-et-ses-bourreaux-volontaires/

https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/le-nouvel-ordre-mondial-et-ses-bourreaux-volontaires

Votre commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Google. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s