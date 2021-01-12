Cliquer pour accéder à trump3.pdf EXTRAITS EN ANGLAIS



We are also being groomed to detest Gates and Big Tech. If the CIA and MSM wanted you to love

Gates and accept vaccines, you would. They are capable of that, and did it easily in the past. If 50% of

the populace is slipping through their nets, it is because they want you to slip through.

Other news is that according to a Rasmussen poll, over 30% of Democrats think the election may have

been stolen. 75% of Republicans and 30% of Democrats thought it likely the election was stolen.

That’s shocking, since it means only 33% of Americans would be disappointed if Trump remained in

office. How did I get that? Well, 100% of Republicans would be fine if the election was overturned in

favor of Trump, and 30% of Democrats wouldn’t complain too loudly, since they think fraud was

involved anyway. So 70% of Democrats would be disappointed, and since less than half the country is

Democrat, that takes us down to around 30% of the country

Jeff Bezos pretends to be liberal, but he isn’t. He

was a supporter of Senator Spencer Abraham, Jewish and Republican. Note his name. The Amazon

PAC gives more money to Republicans than Democrats. Bezos has CIA and Pentagon connections

which are admitted on his Wiki page. Also see his hatred for a real liberal candidate, Kshama Sawant.

He spent over $1.5 million to get her off the Seattle City Council, unsuccessfully. She wanted to tax

the rich, but I guess Bezos felt he couldn’t afford it.

So, in short, I see the media pushing you right into Trump’s arms, on purpose. It is not just alternative

sites like Infowars, Zerohedge, or NaturalNews that are pushing you toward Trump by direct

promotion; it is also the mainstream media, which is pushing you toward Trump in order to get away

from worse things, including themselves. The mainstream media is playing the heavy here, being

outrageously biassed and conspicuously irrational and flagrantly spooky, in order to scare you into the

waiting arms of the Republicans, who will ride in and save the day. They can’t clean up the real

swamp, which is located at the Federal Reserve and other banks and in the huge investment groups, so

they will pretend to clean up the voting process and Big Tech and the media.

Which is not to say I am promoting that outcome. If Trump does stay in and suspend Congress, I will

not be cheering, though I expect most of the country will. The last two months seem to me to have

been staged to prep you for that, but they didn’t fool me. We don’t need that sort of tyranny, “cleaning

the swamp” or no. If that scenario does play out, you can be sure it won’t play out to clean any swamp.

It will play out to the short-term benefit of the Phoenician Navy, which has manufactured this entire

year from the ground up. They have manufactured it for huge profit, and that is confirmed. The

billionaires and trillionaires are raking it in, while the rest of us are going broke. But they haven’t

manufactured it only for profit. They have manufactured it to answer critics like me, who were hitting

them too hard and too close to home. To divert attention away from the truth, they needed a year like

2020, which was a series of explosions and crashes. It was a huge diversion peppered with thousands of

smaller diversions, to keep your eyes off the real action.

https://www.dedefensa.org/article/rene-guenon-et-notre-civilisation-hallucinatoire

Je crois que la partie ne fait que commencer et que les GAFAM vont la sentir passer, sévère et méchante. Ces crétins du capitalisme postmoderne et de la religion du Start-Up Ducon, n’ont pas compris qu’on ne peut être à la fois vertueux et abuser de la vertu sinon en s’en dissimulant, comme un bon vieux capitaliste bourgeois de la fin-XIXème, promenant discrètement ses fantasmes dans les bordels chics de la Belle Époque. Ils sont complètement indécrottables (je parle des GAFAM, pas du vieux bourgeois fin-XIXème) et, en plus ou en moins, sans expérience sérieuse car ce n’est pas du tout acquérir de l’expérience que d’empiler des $milliards.

Elles sonnent de tous les côtés, les analyses et prédictions apocalyptiques et pandémiques de notre entrée dans l’univers carcéral de la dictature numérique cosmique saupoudrée de dictature sanitaire. Moi, je crois exactement, parfaitement le contraire. Les GAFAM, pour leur domaine mais avec un formidable effet d’entraînement sur la “nef des fous” des démocrates du Congrès et des wokenistes, ont mis en marche une terrifiante machine infernale, du type “le roi est nu” en mode nucléaire. L’épouvantail va s’avérer épouvantable, simulacre trop hâtivement recousu, le dictateur-bidon pointant son visage imberbe sous l’humaniste transhumaniste de la communication globale. Foutaise qu’un peu de sable efface, dans le formidable désordre des contradictions idéologiques de la Grande Crise.

