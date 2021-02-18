Allemagne et Texas crèvent de froid, pendant qu’EDF produit 25% de mégawatts en moins qu’en l’an 2000 (NDLR : le Texas est censé avoir un PNB supérieur à celui de Russie)…Leur plan de dépeuplement progresse avec l’ineptie de la masse hypnotisée par son smartphone et ses réseaux asociaux. Feu d’artifice mortifère : si on ne peut détruire cette masse par le virus ou le vaccin, on le fera par l’électricité ou l’alimentation prohibées (Bill Gates encore) : l’idiocratie des bobos fera le reste avec les partis bolchéviques partout au pouvoir (Russie et Chine épargnées grâce à leur vision plus solide du monde). Le reste veut crever pour sauver le climat et ne s’en privera pas. Coupure de courant pendant un an = 90% de gens en moins en Occident ; à l’abri derrière des bunkers autonomes, les élites pourront s’amuser en attendant. Les journaux allemands ronchonnent : trop d’éoliennes. Défonce de rire ! Découvrez notre Paris paradisiaque en 1920.

https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/02/as_germans_freeze_leading_newspaper_calls_green_energy_strategy_a_dangerous_miscalculation.html

https://latableronde.over-blog.com/2021/02/le-covid-19-est-en-train-de-disparaitre.html

https://changera.blogspot.com/

PARSI PARADISIAQUE IL Y A CENT ANS :

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bill-gates-goes-full-captain-planet-wants-change-every-aspect-economy-while-we-dine-fake

https://www.egaliteetreconciliation.fr/Bill-Gates-donne-ses-ordres-Tous-les-pays-riches-devraient-passer-a-la-viande-de-synthese-62957.html

