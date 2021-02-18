https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/02/as_germans_freeze_leading_newspaper_calls_green_energy_strategy_a_dangerous_miscalculation.html
https://latableronde.over-blog.com/2021/02/le-covid-19-est-en-train-de-disparaitre.html
https://changera.blogspot.com/
PARSI PARADISIAQUE IL Y A CENT ANS :
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bill-gates-goes-full-captain-planet-wants-change-every-aspect-economy-while-we-dine-fake
https://www.egaliteetreconciliation.fr/Bill-Gates-donne-ses-ordres-Tous-les-pays-riches-devraient-passer-a-la-viande-de-synthese-62957.html