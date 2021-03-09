7.3. with respect to ensuring high vaccine uptake:

7.3.1. ensure that citizens are informed that the vaccination is NOT mandatory and that no

one is politically, socially, or otherwise pressured to get themselves vaccinated, if they do not

wish to do so themselves;

7.3.2. ensure that no one is discriminated against for not having been vaccinated, due to

possible health risks or not wanting to be vaccinated;

7.3.3. take early effective measures to counter misinformation, disinformation and hesitancy

regarding Covid-19 vaccines;

7.3.4. distribute transparent information on the safety and possible side effects of vaccines,

working with and regulating social media platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation;

7.3.5. communicate transparently the contents of contracts with vaccine producers and make

them publicly available for parliamentary and public scrutiny;

7.3.6. collaborate with non-governmental organisations and/or other local efforts to reach out

to marginalised groups;

7.3.7. engage with local communities in developing and implementing tailored strategies to

support vaccine uptake;

https://pace.coe.int/en/files/29004/html