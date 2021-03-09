7.3. with respect to ensuring high vaccine uptake:
7.3.1. ensure that citizens are informed that the vaccination is NOT mandatory and that no
one is politically, socially, or otherwise pressured to get themselves vaccinated, if they do not
wish to do so themselves;
7.3.2. ensure that no one is discriminated against for not having been vaccinated, due to
possible health risks or not wanting to be vaccinated;
7.3.3. take early effective measures to counter misinformation, disinformation and hesitancy
regarding Covid-19 vaccines;
7.3.4. distribute transparent information on the safety and possible side effects of vaccines,
working with and regulating social media platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation;
7.3.5. communicate transparently the contents of contracts with vaccine producers and make
them publicly available for parliamentary and public scrutiny;
7.3.6. collaborate with non-governmental organisations and/or other local efforts to reach out
to marginalised groups;
7.3.7. engage with local communities in developing and implementing tailored strategies to
support vaccine uptake;
Les cobayes sont sauvés… «Toute obligation de vaccination est désormais illégale par défaut. Le Conseil de l’Europe, auquel appartiennent tous les États européens à l’exception du Belarus, du Kosovo et du Vatican et qui est le parrain de la Cour européenne des droits de l’homme, a décidé le 27.01.2021 dans sa résolution 2361/2021, entre autres, que personne ne peut être vacciné contre sa volonté, sous la pression. Les 47 États membres sont invités à signaler avant la vaccination que la vaccination n’est pas obligatoire et que les personnes non vaccinées ne doivent pas subir de discrimination. La discrimination est également expressément interdite en cas de risques sanitaires existants ou si une personne ne souhaite pas être vaccinée. Les fabricants de vaccins sont tenus de publier toutes les informations sur la sécurité des vaccins. Les discriminations, par exemple sur le lieu de travail ou les interdictions de voyager pour les personnes non vaccinées, sont donc légalement exclues.»
