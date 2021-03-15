Mes Livres

Romancier, essayiste, chroniqueur métapolitique internationalement reconnu, Nicolas Bonnal a publié Mitterrand le grand initié chez Albin Michel et Internet, nouvelle voie initiatique aux Belles Lettres. Ancien chroniqueur culturel de l’Idiot international et du Libre Journal, il publie maintenant à la vitesse du vent ses contes magiques, ses critiques littéraires et ses romans « pataphysiques » sur Amazon.fr. https://www.amazon.fr/Nicolas-Bonnal/e/B001K7A4X0