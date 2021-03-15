https://www.egaliteetreconciliation.fr/Jean-Castex-sur-Twitch-Il-faut-avoir-confiance-en-AstraZeneca-63273.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/astrazenecas-european-nightmare-worsening-ireland-netherlands-latest-ban-jabs
https://changera.blogspot.com/2021/03/pfizer-en-israel-100000-effets.html
https://nicolasbonnal.wordpress.com/2021/03/14/un-lecteur-americain-raconte-la-situation-en-israel-ce-qui-se-passe-ici-est-absolument-insense-rappel-ne-surtout-pas-crier-victoire-parce-quici-ou-la-ce/
https://www.egaliteetreconciliation.fr/L-Irlande-et-le-Piemont-Italie-suspendent-a-leur-tour-l-utilisation-du-vaccin-d-AstraZeneca-63268.html