Mauricette, es-tu là ou t’ont-ils tuée avec des milliers d’autres ? L’Allemagne et la Hollande à leur tour (enfin peut-on dire après la raclée de Merkel) interdisent le vaccin Astra Seneca (Satan créé en anagramme) alors que la France de Castex et Macron veut sans rire (et sans souffrir) encore lui donner sa chance. On se demande comment ils vont vacciner les soignants, flics et militaires chargés de nous le refiler SUR ORDRE EUROPEEN leur vaccin. Seraient-ils enfin mal partis, ces démons qui dirigent ? Relisez le courrier de mon lecteur israélien… »En effet, ce sont plus de 100.000 israéliens qui ont reçu la première injection Pfizer (sur 4,5 millions de vaccinés) qui sont aujourd’hui victimes de forts dégâts collatéraux… » Vivement leur passeport sanitaire !!!

https://www.egaliteetreconciliation.fr/Jean-Castex-sur-Twitch-Il-faut-avoir-confiance-en-AstraZeneca-63273.html

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/astrazenecas-european-nightmare-worsening-ireland-netherlands-latest-ban-jabs

https://changera.blogspot.com/2021/03/pfizer-en-israel-100000-effets.html

https://nicolasbonnal.wordpress.com/2021/03/14/un-lecteur-americain-raconte-la-situation-en-israel-ce-qui-se-passe-ici-est-absolument-insense-rappel-ne-surtout-pas-crier-victoire-parce-quici-ou-la-ce/

https://www.egaliteetreconciliation.fr/L-Irlande-et-le-Piemont-Italie-suspendent-a-leur-tour-l-utilisation-du-vaccin-d-AstraZeneca-63268.html

