Vaccin obligatoire à Chypre ; 122 millions de vaccinés aux USA (trop pour arrêter la vague mortifère, explique Mike Adams) ; 17% de vaccinés déjà en France, où on se rue au vaccin drive ; qui a dit que notre croisade ne servirait à rien ? Effondrement de la pratique religieuse en Amérique, du nombre de baptêmes en France. Le totalitarisme est partout, avec la bénédiction de la foule apathique, qui attend son sacrement – son shoot. Le reste viendra après – plus vite qu’on ne croit. Tucker Carlson continue de braver les censeurs et de dénoncer le remplacement des électeurs blancs en Californie et ailleurs. Bof, les blancs, Tucker…Souvenez-vous des trois heures de queue (après un déconfinement de cons finis) pour bouffer des nuggets au McDo…A la brise de la Bastille a succédé celle de la pastille…

