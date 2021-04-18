Sursum corda, quelques bonnes nouvelles : le vaccinodrome de la ville de Nice ferme faute de volontaires (rappel : Pfizer est plus dangereux qu’Astra Zeneca) ; les flics de l’Ontario refusent d’obéir au nazillon PC Trudeau ; la folle ville de New York se vide et les firmes filent en Floride ; nos Chinois connaissent une croissance record et refusent ergo le Reset ; un activiste de Black Live Matters enfin poursuivi pour meurtre d’asiatique ; enfin, le serpent, pape catho compris, finit par se mordre la queue et, comme dit le rabbin Dynovisz (parèdre de Joseph de Maistre) faire le jeu de Dieu. J’oubliais : plus personne ne regarde les programmes de CNN : -60% depuis l’élection de Joe bidon, avec 244000 spectateurs en moyenne. Peut-être qu’il vaut mieux ne rien faire et attendre ? Babel montre sa taille en chutant toute seule…

https://www.egaliteetreconciliation.fr/AstraZeneca-faute-de-volontaires-le-vaccinodrome-du-Palais-des-expositions-a-Nice-ferme-ses-portes-63726.html

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/woke-capital-destined-become-relic

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/globalists-will-need-another-crisis-america-their-reset-agenda-fails

Let’s_Show_Them_

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/canadian-cops-refuse-enforce-ontarios-new-police-state-covid-lockdown-laws

La Chine et la Russie relancent l«économie mondiale de l’émergence»

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/black-lives-matter-activist-charged-anti-asian-hate-crime

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/apollo-joins-exodus-florida-new-york-tax-hike-drives-out-wealthy

https://www.nicematin.com/vie-locale/astrazeneca-faute-de-volontaires-le-vaccinodrome-du-palais-des-expositions-a-nice-ferme-ses-portes-ce-samedi-apres-midi-671934

http://www.dedefensa.org/article/joseph-de-maistre-et-la-proliferation-cancereuse-des-lois

